Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Manager shakes a leg with office team to Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, video goes viral

. And now, a clip of an office manager shaking a leg to Naatu Naatu with his team is going crazy viral on the internet. Trust us, the clip is a must-watch

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Manager shakes a leg with office team to Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, video goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi: Only if you've been living under a rock have you heard about Naatu Naatu's craze. For starters, the RRR music inspired people all over the world to dance to its catchy tunes. The song then went on to make history by winning an Oscar. Several videos of fans grooving to it have since surfaced on the internet. And now, a clip of an office manager shaking a leg to Naatu Naatu with his team is going crazy viral on the internet. Trust us, the clip is a must-watch

The video is shared on Instagram by an account named Kama Jewelry. In the now-viral clip, the manager can be seen grooving enthusiastically to the peppy song with his office team.Their energetic moves and impeccable coordination may amaze you and even entice you to shake a leg with them .The team also added their own twist to the choreography.

The post has garnered over 1.5 million views and tons of reactions. People were highly delighted by the flawless performance and flooded the comment section with praises.

"I like this beat, but I don't understand a word!" wrote one user. Another user said, "Team ho toh aisi ho"

Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe for Best Original composition, as well as the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song. It was penned by Chandrabose and composed by M. M. Keeravaani. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava provided vocals for the upbeat tune.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Check out Sehri and Iftar timings for March 23, 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.