Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manager fires entire HR team due to...; reason will leave you shocked

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

'Honesty, great foresight, and...': Shloka Mehta's startup co-founder opens up on Ambani bahu's three best qualities

Katrina Kaif’s cute birthday wish for ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal goes viral

Protests erupt in J-K after Hezbollah Chief killing, Mehbooba Mufti calls him 'martyr'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Manager fires entire HR team due to...; reason will leave you shocked

Manager fires entire HR team due to...; reason will leave you shocked

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker's educational qualification

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker's educational qualification

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Katrina Kaif’s cute birthday wish for ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal goes viral

Katrina Kaif’s cute birthday wish for ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal goes viral

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

HomeViral

Viral

Manager fires entire HR team due to...; reason will leave you shocked

An entire HR team was fired after a manager discovered got know this.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

Manager fires entire HR team due to...; reason will leave you shocked
Mass layoffs
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An entire HR team was terminated after a manager discovered a major flaw in the company’s applicant tracking system (ATS). This system, which is widely used to filter job applicants, had been automatically rejecting all candidates, including the manager's own modified application. The ATS has often faced criticism for being overly strict, sometimes rejecting qualified candidates without a proper review. This was highlighted by a manager who shared his experience on Reddit, noting that the HR department had failed to find any suitable candidates for three months.

Frustrated with the lack of progress in hiring, the manager decided to investigate the situation further. He created a fake email and submitted a modified version of his resume under a different name. To his surprise, he was auto-rejected. “HR didn’t even look at my CV,” he wrote. After reporting the issue to upper management, several members of the HR team were let go due to their oversight.

The root of the problem turned out to be a simple yet costly error in the ATS configuration. The system was set to filter for developers with skills in AngularJS, which is an outdated framework, rather than Angular, the current technology needed for the job. "They were looking for an AngularJS developer, while we needed someone skilled in Angular," he explained.

As a result, the ATS automatically rejected all qualified candidates who didn’t have the irrelevant AngularJS expertise. The manager expressed his frustration, stating that he consistently asked HR for updates, and they falsely claimed they had candidates who didn’t pass the initial screening.

This post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users sharing their thoughts. Some criticized the recruiting team as being "lazy," while others suggested that while using AI in hiring is acceptable, there should always be a human review of the AI’s decisions. One user proposed that candidates should have access to the reasoning behind their rejections and that there should be legal options for those who are wrongly rejected.

The incident highlights the potential pitfalls of relying solely on technology in recruitment processes and emphasizes the need for human oversight to ensure fair hiring practices.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

UP shocker: Class 2 boy killed over 'tantrik' practices 5 arrested

UP shocker: Class 2 boy killed over 'tantrik' practices 5 arrested

This Indian billionaire gave Rs 17600000000000 in charity, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

This Indian billionaire gave Rs 17600000000000 in charity, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement