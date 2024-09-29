Manager fires entire HR team due to...; reason will leave you shocked

An entire HR team was terminated after a manager discovered a major flaw in the company’s applicant tracking system (ATS). This system, which is widely used to filter job applicants, had been automatically rejecting all candidates, including the manager's own modified application. The ATS has often faced criticism for being overly strict, sometimes rejecting qualified candidates without a proper review. This was highlighted by a manager who shared his experience on Reddit, noting that the HR department had failed to find any suitable candidates for three months.

Frustrated with the lack of progress in hiring, the manager decided to investigate the situation further. He created a fake email and submitted a modified version of his resume under a different name. To his surprise, he was auto-rejected. “HR didn’t even look at my CV,” he wrote. After reporting the issue to upper management, several members of the HR team were let go due to their oversight.

The root of the problem turned out to be a simple yet costly error in the ATS configuration. The system was set to filter for developers with skills in AngularJS, which is an outdated framework, rather than Angular, the current technology needed for the job. "They were looking for an AngularJS developer, while we needed someone skilled in Angular," he explained.

As a result, the ATS automatically rejected all qualified candidates who didn’t have the irrelevant AngularJS expertise. The manager expressed his frustration, stating that he consistently asked HR for updates, and they falsely claimed they had candidates who didn’t pass the initial screening.

This post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users sharing their thoughts. Some criticized the recruiting team as being "lazy," while others suggested that while using AI in hiring is acceptable, there should always be a human review of the AI’s decisions. One user proposed that candidates should have access to the reasoning behind their rejections and that there should be legal options for those who are wrongly rejected.

The incident highlights the potential pitfalls of relying solely on technology in recruitment processes and emphasizes the need for human oversight to ensure fair hiring practices.

