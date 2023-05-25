Manager asks girl eating chips to mute her mic, Lay’s India responds

screengrab

New Delhi: People use social media to share stories about their daily life. These stories might range from amusing anecdotes to severe incidents. Vandana Jain, a Twitter user, recently wrote about an amusing occurrence from an online office meeting. Many people were amused by the tweet, which created an internet laughter riot. Lays also commented on the trending tweet.

The 28-year-old woman was snacking on a packet of chips while attending an online meeting, completely unaware that her microphone was still turned on. Her manager sent her a message on the group chat a few moments later. "Can you please mute your mic? The sound of you eating chips is too loud."

I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this .... Am I in trouble? pic.twitter.com/XwSsRUnDjS May 22, 2023

Vandana later posted on Twitter, "I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this.... Am I in trouble?" She also posted a snapshot of the chat interaction and a picture of the chips she was eating.

Getting in trouble for all the right reasons. — Lay's India (@Lays_India) May 23, 2023



It most certainly was, but Twitter thought it was hilarious. Lay's India's Twitter account has now responded to the tweet in a funny manner. "Getting in trouble for all the right reasons" they wrote.

The following is how people reacted to the tweet:

"Remembering my lockdown days," one user wrote. Another person said, "Eat popcorn next time." "Until it's time to lay off," said a third. "Lol!" commented a fourth. That is just hilarious." "Damnnn," a fifth wrote, with laughing emoticons.