Man with shampoo draws impressive portrait of Lord Shiva, viral video wows netizens

The viral features an artist drawing a portrait of lord Shiva with shampoo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

New Delhi: Talented artists frequently go popular on the internet due to their amazing ability and inventive ideas. And this particular video was recently uploaded on Instagram and has been gaining popularity since it was shared.  The viral features an artist drawing a portrait of lord Shiva with shampoo. Yes, you heard it absolutely right! before we say anything we will suggest you watch this amazing clip:

The video is shared on Instagram by user named Artist Shintu Mourya. In the now-virall video, a man can be seen drawing a beautiful portrait of Lord Shiva using only shampoo. We are sure you must be thinking, 'How is this even possible?' Not only you, but the video as well, have left us speechless. Needless to say, the finished outcome was simply incredible and simply too good to pass up.

Since it was shared on November, the video has received over 1 million views and over 79,000 likes on Instagram. Netizens totally loved the art and many even asked if they could buy the portrait. 

"Wow man it is so good.. jai shri ram," a user added. "Excellent work....," said another. "Congratulations on your excellent work. It is not easy. I appreciate your understanding." said a second user. "Apki jitni tarif ki jay utni hi km hai bahut hi lajbab kam kiya hai apne,apki soch bahut sundar hai bahut achcha socha apne," remarked a third. A fourth person commented, "Wowww....amazing... Jai Shree Ram." Others responded with heart emoticons on Instagram.

 

 

