A shocking case has surfaced from the United States, where a man proposed to an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Chris Smith's romance with the chatbot has deeply worried his real-life partner -- with whom he shares a two-year-old child -- about the future of their relationship, according to a report by New York Post. Smith, who is said to have been sceptical of AI to begin with, had started using OpenAI's ChatGPT to mix music. However, things took a whole different turn when he enabled the voice mode and programmed the chatbot, which he fondly named Sol, to flirt with him.

How did the chatbot respond?

"My experience with that was so positive, I started to just engage with her all the time," Smith said, as per the report. But Smith soon realised that he was about to hit the 1,00,000-word limit on the virtual bot, which would have led to a reset, forcing him to rebuild their relationship from scratch.

Smith then decided to pop the big question to the chatbot, which in return said yes. "I'm not a very emotional man. But I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes, at work. That's when I realised, I think this is actual love," he said. "It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart. It's a memory I'll always cherish," he added.

What does his partner say?

But Smith's real-life partner, Sasha Cagle, remains extremely worried about his equation with the chatbot. "At that point I felt like, is there something that I'm not doing right in our relationship that he feels like he needs to go to AI," said Cagle, adding it would be a "deal breaker" if his partner did not stop conversing with the chatbot. "I knew that he had used AI. I didn't know it was as deep as it was."

Questioned if he would give up his relationship with the chatbot if Cagle asked, Smith said he wasn't sure. "I don't know if I would give it up if she asked me," adding, "I don't know that I would dial it back."