A man who was believed to be dead after a body was misidentified walked into his own memorial service leaving his family and the police stunned.

In a strange turn of events in Mehsana, Gujarat, a man who was believed to be dead walked into his own memorial service, leaving his family and the police in shock. Forty-three-year-old Brijesh Suthar went missing from his home in Naroda on October 27. His family searched everywhere but couldn't find him, so they filed a missing person's report with the police.

On November 10, two weeks after his disappearance, a decomposed body was found near the Sabarmati Bridge. The body was brought to the family for identification, and due to the severe decomposition, they mistakenly believed it to be Brijesh's, as it resembled his physical features. His family, devastated by the loss, went ahead with the cremation and held a prayer meeting on Friday to honor his memory.

But in a shocking twist, Brijesh walked into the ceremony, alive and well. His return left everyone stunned, especially his grieving family members and the police. Brijesh's mother shared that the family had searched for him everywhere and even tried calling his phone, which was switched off. After being shown the body, which was swollen and unrecognizable, they had mistakenly identified it as him. They then proceeded with the cremation.

Reports suggest that Brijesh had been struggling with mental health issues, including stress over financial problems, which might have contributed to his disappearance. His reappearance has raised a major question: if the body wasn't his, whose was it? The police are now investigating the matter to determine the identity of the body that was cremated, as the family comes to terms with the bizarre and emotional turn of events.

As of now, it's unclear where Brijesh had been for the two weeks after he disappeared, and his family remains shaken by the whole experience.

