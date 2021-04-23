Man who couldn't afford a mask wears bird's nest instead, photo goes VIRAL

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, masks have become the new normal in our lives. People have improvised masks in trendier and fashionable ways in order to suit their taste. Some even made masks at home using spare clothes just to save some extra bucks.

As per recent reports, a Telengana man wore a mask made of a bird’s nest as he could not afford a normal mask. The man’s picture adoring the bird mask has now gone viral on social media.

Mekala Kurmayya, a resident of Chinnamunugal Chad in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district, was wearing the makeshift mask as he waited outside a government office to collect his pension.

Mekala’s photo was shared on Twitter by a user who wrote, “Mekala Kurmayya can’t buy a mask-still wore one. Kurmayya who hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district #Telangana came to mandal center for a pension wearing a bird-nest as a mask! Not the best-but he tried. Govts should distribute masks for those who can’t afford.”

In another tweet the Twitter user told everyone to take inspiration from the old man to wear masks.

“Those who have a mask and still not wearing it properly-please learn something from this old man. #Maskup If you can afford, buy one extra mask and give it to ppl who can’t. Wear #mask& help ppl wear #masks #COVID19. AP Govt has been distributing masks, T-Govt should also do that,” she said.

Kurmayya’s picture has gone viral on social media where many are questioning the government’s inability to provide masks to the poor while also applauding the old man’s quick wit.

Wearing masks, maintaining social distance and practising proper hygiene are crucial to stay COVID free. As India battles a deadly second wave of COVID-19, this man as indeed taught an important lesson to al of us.