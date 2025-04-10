A LinkedIn post has sparked debate around scholars and those with good academic background not getting good job opportunities or financial remunerations. A man is struggling with a very low stipend despite having excellent qualification.

At a time when people encourage higher studies, more academic achievements and different courses to gain financial benefit, a man is struggling with a very low stipend despite having excellent qualification. A LinkedIn post has sparked debate around scholars and those with good academic background not getting good job opportunities or financial remunerations. To achieve good scores, college admission or even a job, a student or a candidate work for years to get to that level, however, the education system sometimes seems unfair to some brilliant achievers. The same has happened with one such promising individual.

Viral LinkedIn post

A man took to LinkedIn with a post sharing the pathetic condition of scholars. Talking about his friend, Rehan Akhtar said that he has cleared competitive exams like JEE and GATE is after passing the PhD interview and is now pursuing in the recognised IIT Delhi, however, he gets only Rs 35,000 as his stipend.

Questioning the system of rewarding credibility, Akhtar says, “Why does our system reward mediocrity with money, and brilliance with bare survival?”. The social media user further describes the credibility of his friend and makes comparison between him and a lesser credible candidate, and says that even after his friend does cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence (AI) and even teaches undergraduates, along with reviewing hundreds of research papers and published more than dozens of papers, even then he is unable to pay his rent and support his family.

While on the other hand, just a graduate from a lesser-known college, a man with basic skills receives double his stipend and lives comfortably.

“PhD scholars aren't just students — they're educators, innovators, and builders of the future. But they're being forgotten. Passion shouldn’t demand poverty. To all the researchers silently grinding: your work matters. You matter. It’s time the system showed it,” he further said.

The viral LinkedIn post resonated with many others who shared their own experiences. While one of them blamed the writer of the post for comparing a PhD scholar with others, some said that these days just required skills are sufficient rather than the scores of such competitive exams. Another one said that as scholars work harder the fellowship amount should be revised.