In the viral video, the commuter moves through barriers with his eyes glued to the phone

A man in Buenos Aires narrowly escaped being hit by a train while using his mobile phone, a situation that has raised many questions and has been widely discussed in social media. Captured on video and shared by the Daily Mail, the footage shows the man crossing railway tracks at approximately 6:28 AM on October 15, and he was not even aware of the impending threat.

In the viral video, the commuter moves through barriers with his eyes glued to the phone as a train approaches him. Just moments before impact, he jumps out of the way. The train passes by him and hits him and the phone out of his hand, and the man falls to the ground. Fortunately, he was not critically injured, which is why it is important to note that he could have easily met his demise.

The gruesome video spread like wildfire, and many people had something to say about it. Some people were surprised at how close the call was, with comments from relief that the man survived to complaints that he was distracted. One user remarked, “The man was literally saved by God,” while another emphasised the need for vigilance. Many spoke on the importance of stopping using their phones when walking or when they are doing something that requires focus.

The incident has again brought to the limelight issues to do with the use of mobile phones in risky scenarios. Twitter users noted that this is a good lesson on the dangers of distractions while operating in potentially dangerous surroundings. Statements such as “That should be a wake-up call for everyone” show that people are slowly changing from the traditional perception of safety as an inconvenience.

This is a clear indication that people are still distracted by their gadgets in public places that can be dangerous at times. And this is a clear indication that one needs to be very cautious, especially when approaching places like railway crossings. While this commuter's story ended without tragedy, it serves as a crucial lesson for all about the risks of mobile phone use in critical situations.