Man walks his dog from 3rd floor window with leash amid lockdown in Shanghai – Viral video

China’s Shanghai has been plunged into an extended Covid-inducted lockdown and some residents face another 10 days of isolation in their homes.

The city ranks incredibly high on the most populated cities list by all estimates. However, the recent lockdown has left it looking like a ghost town.

Amid this, a video is going viral that shows an unidentified man lowering his dog from his 3rd-floor apartment to the ground.

The dog walks around on an unusually long leash which appears to be several pieces of rope attached end to end. After walking the dog, the man drags the dog back to the flat by pulling up the rope.

After the video became viral, many users were appalled by the pet owner’s method, slamming it as awful.

