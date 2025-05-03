"Mera naam hi Shinchan hai, main shararat se bhara" - If you still find yourself crooning this lovely jingle, chances are high that you haven't gotten over your childhood. In a way, that's beautiful! Who wants to get over their childhood - filled with laughter, joy and love?

"Mera naam hi Shinchan hai, main shararat se bhara" - If you still find yourself crooning this lovely jingle, chances are high that you haven't gotten over your childhood. In a way, that's beautiful! Who wants to get over their childhood - filled with laughter, joy and love?

Remember the cartoons we used to watch as a kid? Coming back from school, we would throw our bags in one direction, shoes in the other! (Of course, mum will take care of that). And switch on the television to watch 'Shinchan' - a Japan-origin cartoon that ruled our hearts! Ever wondered if the kindergarten - which Shinchan and his gang attended - exists in real life? We're sure you must want to visit the place at least once in your lifetime, even if it's in dreams.

Nikhil Tripathi, an Indian student living in Japan, has shared a heartwarming video of his visit to Shinchan's kindergarten - it does exist in real life. Shared on Instagram, the video begins with Nikhil saying, "Main aa chuka hoon Shinchan ke asli school mein".

Nijigen no Mori, based in Hyogo, Japan, is an amusement park based on Shinchan-themed school. That sunflower class, Yoshinaga ma'am and obviously, Shinchan himself were there to welcome visitors.

Watch

Next, Nikhil described that it felt like he broke his TV and entered the cartoon world. "A childhood dream came true", he adds.

Here's how netizens reacted

"I wanna go there", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Wow".

A third joined, "Amazing".