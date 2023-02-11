Man uses ChatGPT to make a dish with leftover ingredients, internet reacts to viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Within just a few weeks of its launch, ChatGPT has forced the world to discuss artificial intelligence and its future. The chatbot is designed to generate solutions, texts, and images, ushering in a new era of so-called generative AI. Several people are even testing the capabilities of AI and sharing their videos. Another viral ChatGPT-related video shows the AI instructing a man with a recipe with certain leftover ingredients.

@Onlyshubhamjoshi shared the viral video on Instagram. "What can I make with potato, tomato, onion, spices, bread, cheese, salt, pepper, and milk?" a man asks ChatGPT. The chatbot instantly delivers the answer and suggests a dish called "cheesy potato and vegetable bake" or "potato and vegetable gratin". Not only that, but ChatGPT also provided a step-by-step guide to making the dish. At the end of the video, the man tastes the cheesy dish he made using the chatbot's instructions.

This video was shared on January 21. Since being shared online, it has been viewed 5 million times and has been liked more than 259,000 times. The video has divided netizens. While some appeared to be impressed by the technology, others appeared to be curious.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "AI ko kaise pata Oven hai tumhare paas? Data breach ho rha hai bhi sambhal ke" A second person added, "Inn harkaton ke wajah se chat gpt down ho jata hai or Hum coding ke bugs nahi dhundh pate" A third person wrote, "You don't need AI to do this. Download one app called "common sense".."