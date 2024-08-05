'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

There is a humongous number of people in the country who are fond of collecting old and valuable coins. They recognise the value of those coins and often consider them 'priceless'. While some of them prefer to keep in in their safe, others are keen on showcasing it.

One such coin is in the limelight these days. You will be surprised to know that a foreign coin has completely changed the fate of a man and turned him into a millionaire.

A man shared the details of the coin of 1933 on social media platform TikTok and remarked that the same was sold for 140,000 pounds, i.e., Rs 1.5 crore.

Elaborating on the coin, the man said, "This is a personal collection. The coin is so iconic that a lot of people come and visit me to have a glance of it. Usually what happens is the coins are kept in safes, however, they somehow get lost. In 2016, this coin was sold at a price of Rs 1.5 crore."

"Can one even think that the old coins, if brought into the market, will be sold at even higher prices?" he said.

"The coin that I had was a pre-decimal penny from the UK, 1933. There are only seven similar coins the information of which is available. If you find one, consider yourself lucky", he remarked.

The post received over 1000 likes and saw over a million comments.