Man tries to stop train while standing on tracks, gets slapped by loco pilot - WATCH viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: While Indian Railways makes every effort possible to improve railway system safe and secure, some aspects are merely beyond their control. You must be thinking why we are talking about it all of sudden. Well, now a video of a man trying to stop a speeding train while standing on the tracks has surfaced on the internet again and going crazy viral viral. The following incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly in May. The viral clip is shared on Twitter by Journalist Shubhankar Mishra.

सोशल मीडिया पर ये वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जहां ये व्यक्ति पटरी पर आकर चलती ट्रेन को रोकता है।



फिर ट्रेन चालक ट्रेन से उतर कर इस व्यक्ति के कान और गाल थप्पड़ से गर्म कर देता है। pic.twitter.com/niKlSVCn2X — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 26, 2022

As the train approaches, the video shows a young man casually stepping onto the track and waving before exiting. While the train driver applied the brakes and no one was injured, the clip does not end there. The train driver decides to teach the careless man a lesson. He gets off the train, rushes to the young man, and slaps him hard enough to take him down.

“This video is going viral on social media where this person comes on the track and stops the moving train.Then the train driver gets down from the train and slaps the person,” Shubhankar captioned the clip.

This video was shared five days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than 740,000 times, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Twitter comments said, “What was the TV reporter doing there? How he was aware that he is going to stop train should be present there for exclusive coverage?.” Another person added, “What the train driver did was wrong and equally wrong is cameraman who could have moved that person to safety” A third person wrote, “Very well done by train driver,he rightly slapped and punished im,he has the right and huge responsibility for the safety of railway property and passengers .He has the right to do whatever it http://takes.My big Thank You to the driver. ”