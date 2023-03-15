Search icon
Man tries to pull two gigantic pythons with their tail, viral video shows what happened next

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Man tries to pull two gigantic pythons with their tail, viral video shows what happened next
New Delhi: Zookeeper Jay Brewer, who manages the Reptile Zoo, is an avid Instagram user who constantly piques people's interest by posting videos of his interactions with various reptiles. Like his most recent post, which shows him holding two massive python with its tail. 

"Kinda amazing how big a reticulated python can get and these are a couple of my biggest I know that Big snakes are not for everyone but from a young age I always knew they where for me but not many agreed I will say looking back that choosing your own path in life can be very rewarding and some times it’s hard when your young to keep your head clear from the nay sayers trust me  I even had really good friends who what the best attention for me trying to convince me I should change careers . But they don’t really realize how deep your passion and commitment to your dreams can run  hope everyone finds their dreams at all cost the old saying you only live once is real so make it happen and don’t forget to help whoever you can on the way to finding yours  never give up and believe"  Jay wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the video has received close to 3 million views, and that figure is steadily rising. Netizens took to the comment section and shared their honest reactions.

“Are you ever worried about them attacking you ? They are amazing creatures” wrote an Instagram user. “How fast are they if they were motivated!!” shared another. “What’s your procedure if one of those decides it wants to eat you?” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

 

