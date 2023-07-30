Man tries to provoke king cobra, viral video shows furious serpent's response

Headlines

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her Ratan Tata connection

Man tries to provoke aggressive king cobra, viral video shows furious serpent's response

Who is Tariq Mansoor? Aligarh Muslim University ex-vice chancellor named BJP vice-president

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI: India's second string team underwhelms in World Cup audition as West Indies level ODI series

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know about her business, Ratan Tata connection

5 cricketers who were part of Indian Army, IAF

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

HomeViral

Viral

Man tries to provoke king cobra, viral video shows furious serpent's response

A viral video on Instagram showcased a man dangerously provoking a massive king cobra in its natural habitat, highlighting the dangers of irresponsible wildlife interactions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The world of reptiles holds a captivating allure, and among the most formidable species, the king cobra stands as a symbol of both fear and respect. Known for their majestic yet terrifying appearance, king cobras are generally docile creatures that avoid confrontation unless provoked. However, a recent viral video has captured an extraordinary and risky encounter between a man and one of these deadly serpents, shedding light on the dangers of interacting with wildlife irresponsibly.

The Viral Video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dev Shrestha (@d_shrestha10)

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named @d_shrestha10, begins innocuously with a man approaching a massive king cobra in its natural habitat. Unbelievably, the man attempts to seize the venomous viper with his bare hands, exhibiting a brazen disregard for the potential consequences of such a reckless act. As the video unfolds, the man boldly tries to lift the cobra, an action that triggers the snake's wrath, leading it to charge aggressively at the man in what appears to be an act of vengeance.

The Dangers of Proximity:

King cobras, while typically non-confrontational, possess the ability to deliver a fatal dose of venom through their potent fangs. A single bite can incapacitate a human within minutes, making it imperative to exercise caution and respect when dealing with these magnificent yet perilous creatures. The man in the video not only endangered himself but also threatened the cobra's life by provoking it into a defensive and potentially lethal attack.

Netizens' Reaction:

The video's viral nature resulted in an overwhelming response from social media users, garnering over 1.5k likes within a short span. However, instead of praise, the man faced severe criticism from netizens who were appalled by his reckless behavior. Many expressed concerns about the well-being of both the man and the cobra, highlighting the necessity for responsible wildlife interactions.

Comments from viewers conveyed a mix of shock, fear, and disapproval. One commenter remarked, "So dangerous," emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Another pleaded, "OMG, please stop," urging the man to cease his reckless actions. The general consensus was that such behavior was not only ill-advised but also harmful to both human and animal life.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes charm in sexy chikankari saree worth Rs 459,900 lakh

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Muharram 2023: Delhi Police issued traffic advisory ahead of procession

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE