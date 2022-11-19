Man tries to perform dangerous bike stunt, viral video shows what happened next

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are absolutely innumerable videos on the internet of people performing daring bike stunts. We bet you've never seen anything like this before that we are going to show. Because a video of a man attempting a dangerous bike stunt has now gone crazy viral for the wrong reasons. The shocking video was shared on Instagram by a user named @the_corner__kid and has received over 2.2 million views till now.

The now-viral footage shows a boy riding on a motorcycle and tries to perform a risky stunt. Moments later, the boy loses his balance and falls off the motorbike with a thud, embarrassing himself in front of the camera.

The video was shared on November 8 and has since raked up more than 2.2 million views and over 207k likes. Netizens couldn't get enough of the clip, as evidenced by the comments section, which was flooded with mixed reactions. Some have criticised the boy's actions, while others have expressed concern about the boy's sheer stupidity. "This is so stupid that he'll never forget it." wrote one user. "I hope he's okay," one user commented. "I'm so let down... I applaud his bravery, but please be extra cautious the next time" said third. "God bless you," fourth user wrote.