Man tries to perform backflip from height, fails horribly; Video goes viral with over 146 million views

A strange footage of the 'backflip' stunt has been making the rounds on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: People nowadays will do anything for the sake of a viral film, even if it means breaking into pieces while performing a backflip from a great height... In a real sense! Yes, we're not joking. A strange footage of the 'backflip' stunt has been making the rounds on the internet. However, things did not go as planned, and you may be wondering what happened, but first view this clip here. The vira; clip is shared on Instagram by a user named @aapka_dance and it has garnered 146 million views till now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aapka_Dance (@aapka_dance)


The now-viral footage shows a man standing on the ledge of a one-storey house with his back facing toward the ground. He jumps to do a backflip and eventually lands on the earth. However, the location of the recording is unknown.

Reactions:
Netizens had mixed reactions to the footage. Some have criticised the boy  for his actions, while others have expressed concern about the boy's sheer stupidity. "This is so stupid that he will never forget it I hope he's okay," one user said. "I'm so sad...I salute his daring spirit.. but brother, be extra careful the next time..God bless you," said a second user.

 

 

 

 

 

 

