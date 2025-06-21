A horrifying video showing a man attempting to pull a crocodile's tail is going viral on social media, leaving netizens shocked.

Shared on Instagram by @therealtarzann, the video begins with a man trying to lift the giant reptile's tail as it was peacefully lying in muddy water.

Meanwhile, a couple of men kept watching him as the daredevil made the attempt. However, what happened next will shake you to the core! Just as the man gradually lifted the crocodile's tail, it retaliated with extreme force as if it were to attack him. The abrupt action by the massive reptile left everyone scared.

The man, too, fled away from the scene. "Giant Sumatran saltwater crocodile", the clip was captioned.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"You love playing with your life", wrote one user.

Another user commented, "My heart dropped for you!!!"

"You messing with a reptile what you think it wasn’t going to react by you touching his tail you should’ve never been in there in the beginning", a third wrote.