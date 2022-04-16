Man tries to kiss King Cobra on head in this viral video, see what happens next

Screengrab from the viral video

A video is going viral on social media wherein a man trying to kiss a King Cobra on his head. The man in the viral video is Brian Barczyk, an expert on wildlife from Michigan.

On April 12, he shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it, “Something I definitely don't recommend anyone to do but something I would definitely do again."

The snake feels anxious when Barczyk kissed the snake for the first time. But when he plants a second kiss and it remains calm.

READ | Turkish restaurant sends a kebab into space, know why

The video has received over 15,000 likes on Instagram. Many Users have praised Barczyk's attempt in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Barczyk, who runs the Instagram handle, snakebytestv, is passionate about educating animal enthusiasts of all types about the fascinating world of reptiles.

About King Cobra

King Cobra is considered one of the most venomous snakes in the world. It is also the longest among all such snakes. This variety of cobra has a maximum length of 5.85 metres.

The venom of the King Cobra is highly neurotoxic, and a human being can die within 15 minutes of being bitten. Found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia, the King Cobra is also known to bite several times in a single strike.

READ | Ramadan 2022: Pakistani Sikh trader distributes special food packages to promote religious harmony