Man tries to hit camel in VIRAL video, gets 'instant karma' - Watch video

A video that has recently gone viral across various social media platforms has reinstated people’s belief in ‘Karma’. The video shows a man trying to hit a camel who was simply walking on his way. It was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter with the caption – ‘Karma’.

The video has already received over 71,500 views, 4980 likes and 538 retweets. It shows a camel walking in a lane and few men passing by. One man is then seen trying to hit the camel on its leg from the bag, just to get some fun. The camel is quick to assess the situation and shoves him away with a slight kick. It seems like the animal was aware about the man’s intentions and so responded quickly.

Watch the video here:

It is amazing to see that even within fraction of a few seconds, the camel was vigilant enough to kick back in defence. Its kick was quite hard as the man fell after being hit. The video also shows other men backing away from the animal due to fear.

Humans often consider themselves to be superior to animals and treat them badly. This video is a great example of the fact that even animals have feelings and they can fight back for themselves.