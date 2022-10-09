Search icon
Man tries to fondle lion cubs; chilling viral video shows what happened next

A spine-chilling video of an interaction between a man and lion cubs has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A spine-chilling video of an interaction between a man and lion cubs has left Instagram buzzing as the short clip went swiftly viral on social media. The video shared by a user named @basit_ayan_3748  is not just scary but fascinating as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Md Gulzar (@basit_ayan_3748)

The viral video features two lion cubs sitting on car's trunk and a man standing nearby them continuously trying to fondle them with bare hands. Moments later, suddenly he stepped back, terrified as one of the lion cubs charged at him to attack. But fortunately, the attempt of the wild cat fails. What’s surprising is how easily the young man brushes off the attack like it’s no big deal. 

Since being posted some days ago, the video has collected over 265,000 likes and numerous comments.  In addition to emphasizing how dangerous the act was, netizens asserted that the big cats are not toys to be played with. 

“This is so stupid,” posted an individual.  “Beautiful but so dangerous,” commented another. “thisis so dangerous, please dont try this again” posted third. 

