Man tries to film crocodile strolling on road, chilling viral video shows what happened next

Screengrab

New Delhi: The Internet is full of videos that prove how crocodile are one of most dangerous ones in the animal kingdom. But have you ever thought about how they react when they get angry? This scary video of a crocodile charging toward a man will then definitely shock you to the core. The clip is shared on Instagram by a user named @alexericsonlee and it has garnered more than 2.5 million views till now.

The viral clip opens with a man attempting to film a crocodile strolling down the street. As he attempts to capture the reptile with his phone's camera, the reptile becomes agitated and attempts to attack the man. However, nothing happens because the man is forced to take a step back. We are sure that the clip will simply send a chill down your spine.

"I lost the POV when my phone died (Do NOT approach wild gators or crocs)" reads the video caption

The video has been posted on November 11. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated 2.5 million views. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 49,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“A little madness in your courage to approach him. A great video capture, but please take care of yourself, it is a very dangerous reptile. I care about you, Alex,” wrote a user. “Just watching this scares me so much,” said another. “For content. Human risk their life,” expressed a third. “Total madness dont try thois again,” commented a fourth.