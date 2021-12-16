Man tries to escape lover's husband, jumps off building and dies



In an unfortunate and bizarre incident, a man died after jumping off the fifth floor of a building in Jaipur in order to avoid getting caught by the husband of his lover stated the local police on Wednesday, December 15.

The 29-year-old man was allegedly in a live-in relationship with a married woman for the past two years along with two minor daughters and had been living in the Pratap Nagar area. The man has been identified as Mohsin, an Uttar Pradesh native.

Apparently, two years ago, the woman had eloped with Mohsin from Nainital and since then her husband has been looking for her. He finally managed to trace her in Jaipur as per the police.

The incident took place on Sunday when the husband went to visit his wife in Jaipur where she was residing with Mohsin. When the husband reached the house to meet two daughters as well, Mohsin got flustered and wanted to get out of the situation and in order to get out of there, he jumped off his flat's balcony.

He was then rushed to the SMS Government Hospital, where he died on Monday night according to Balveer Singh, Station House Officer, Pratap Nagar police station.