Man tries salad with live shrimp in Thailand, his reaction is now a viral video

New Delhi: Exploring the local cuisine when visiting a new location is usually a healthy experience. While some unusual foods are positively mouthwatering, others can be downright strange. Recently, a video of someone trying Thai shrimp salad surfaced on the Internet. Sound decent? The shrimp in the salad were, in fact, moving and alive. The clip was shared on Instagram by content creator Sam Pepper. Watch it here:

The video begins with a person preparing a salad by placing ingredients such as onions, lime juice, salt, and chilli into a container. They then take shrimp from a water-filled tank and place them in the dish. The blogger is seen trying the dish while the shrimps jump around. While relishing testing, he also shares how he got bitten by the creatures.

"This one is really out there. But when in Thailand! Live shrimp salad!" reads the video caption.

Sam Pepper shared the video late last month, and it has since received over 96,000 likes and over six million views. The dish was quickly labelled "unethical" and "cruel" by internet users.

Reactions from netizens:

"Just being able to doesn't mean you should," wrote an Instagram user. "What is the point of keeping them alive?" wondered another. "So, what's the final word?! Is it satisfactory? I'm curious because I'd like to try it "enquired a third.