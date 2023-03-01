Man tries salad with live shrimp in Thailand, his reaction is now a viral video

Headlines

Honda Elevate deliveries commence, India’s cheapest automatic mid-size SUV

Asia Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar, Waqar Younis involved in heated on-air debate over Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Pooja Bhatt opens up on her controversial kissing photo with dad Mahesh Bhatt: 'Mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh Khan ne...'

Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates school library in memory of his late father Pandit Banaras Tiwari

Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran gifts gold coins to more than 300 crew members after success of Rajinikanth's film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar, Waqar Younis involved in heated on-air debate over Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Honda Elevate deliveries commence, India’s cheapest automatic mid-size SUV

Pooja Bhatt opens up on her controversial kissing photo with dad Mahesh Bhatt: 'Mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh Khan ne...'

Diabetes Tips: 10 natural ways to maintain glucose level

9 times BTS' Jin inspired us with powerful messages

High Cholesterol: Remedies to lower bad cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Watch: Residents Of Morocco’s Marrakesh Recount Dreadful Moment Of Deadly Quake

Aditya-L1's Stunning Success: Third Maneuver Triumphs, Eyes on September 15 For The Next Milestone

AU Chairperson Azali Comments On Inclusion As Permanent Member Of G20, Says I Was About To Cry

Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates school library in memory of his late father Pandit Banaras Tiwari

Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran gifts gold coins to more than 300 crew members after success of Rajinikanth's film

Sanya Malhotra has amusing reply to Instagram user asking her to pick between her films Dangal and Jawan

HomeViral

Viral

Man tries salad with live shrimp in Thailand, his reaction is now a viral video

The shrimp in the salad were, in fact, moving and alive. The clip was shared on Instagram by content creator Sam Pepper.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Exploring the local cuisine when visiting a new location is usually a healthy experience. While some unusual foods are positively mouthwatering, others can be downright strange. Recently, a video of someone trying Thai shrimp salad surfaced on the Internet. Sound decent? The shrimp in the salad were, in fact, moving and alive. The clip was shared on Instagram by content creator Sam Pepper. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Pepper (@sampepper)

The video begins with a person preparing a salad by placing ingredients such as onions, lime juice, salt, and chilli into a container. They then take shrimp from a water-filled tank and place them in the dish. The blogger is seen trying the dish while the shrimps jump around. While relishing testing, he also shares how he got bitten by the creatures.

"This one is really out there. But when in Thailand! Live shrimp salad!" reads the video caption. 

Sam Pepper shared the video late last month, and it has since received over 96,000 likes and over six million views. The dish was quickly labelled "unethical" and "cruel" by internet users.

Reactions from netizens:

"Just being able to doesn't mean you should," wrote an Instagram user. "What is the point of keeping them alive?" wondered another. "So, what's the final word?! Is it satisfactory? I'm curious because I'd like to try it "enquired a third.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IMD weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR on Day 1 of G20 summit, check date-wise forecast here

Andhra Pradesh: TDP calls statewide bandh over former CM Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted for several states over next 3 days; check full list here

Meet college professor whose husband left his job at Reliance to help her start farming business, now earns...

Morocco earthquake: Powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, at least 296 killed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE