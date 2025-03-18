In an unusual incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur duped a scammer who tried to cheat him online. Social media reacts hilariously and laughed at the foolishness of the scammer.

These days cases of ‘digital arrest’ scams are increasing during which accounts are being drained of lakhs and even crores of rupees. Few days back PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat spoke about how digital arrest scams are growing and warned public to be aware of such scammers. However, in an unusual incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur duped a scammer who tried to cheat him online. Social media reacts hilariously and laughed at the foolishness of the scammer.

How Bhupendra Singh tricked the scammer

Bhupendra Singh received a call on March 6. The other person on the call spoke in a serious voice and claimed to be a CBI official. Bhupendra quickly realised that the man is a cyber fraudster and faking his identity. The scammer again spoke, now in a threatning voice and said, “We have your obscene videos, a case has already been registered against you."

After being confident of the cyber criminal’s fraud identity, Bhupendra Singh made a scheme to trick the fraudster into his own trickery. What he did next was a brilliant game plan. The scammer asked him to give him Rs 16000 to close the case and even sent him a fake FIR copy of the obscene videos case he had mention to Singh.

Bhupendra Singh then told him a story that he had pawned a gold chain and require Rs 3000 to recover it, the cyber fraudster fell for it and sent him the amount in his bank account. After that, Bhupendra tricked the scammer further by saying that the jeweler thought he was a minor and asked him to call his parents. Then, he asked the scammer to talk to him as if he was his own father. The scammer got so entangled in this drama that he ended up sending an additional Rs 4,500.

Scammer plead Bhupendra Singh to return his money

When the scammer again called Bhupendra on March 10 and demanded his money back, Bhupendra came up with a new excuse. He said that by mortgaging the chain, he could get a loan of up to Rs 1,10,000, but it would require a processing fee of Rs 3,000. The scammer, now anxious, sent an additional Rs 3,000. In total the scammer sent Bhupendra Singh Rs 10,000. When the scammer finally realized he had fallen into his own trap, he began to plead - "You’ve wronged me. Please return my money."

After this entire incident, Bhupendra informed the police and told them that he would donate the money to someone in need.