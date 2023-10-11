Man travels in Delhi metro sporting sindoor, lipstick, & bindi; viral video sparks online debate

In a surprising turn of events on the Delhi Metro, a man's unconventional attire, including sindoor and a bindi, prompted laughter and diverse reactions from passengers.

he internet by storm was initially shared by an Instagram user with the handle @rkramaad_009. The footage portrays a man who, in a remarkable departure from the norm, adorns himself with sindoor (a red powder), lipstick, and a bindi (a forehead dot). This unconventional attire made him stand out in a crowd not accustomed to such appearances.

The footage captured his entrance into a bustling metro station, where it seemed as though he intended to grab the attention of fellow passengers. As the video unfolds, the man with sindoor and a bindi can be seen riding the Delhi Metro alongside other commuters, their reactions reflecting the diversity of this bustling city.

The video itself is divided into two distinct parts: one that focuses on the uniquely dressed individual and another that documents the myriad reactions of onlookers. The camera diligently captures the faces of those who observe the man with a distinctive sense of style, inciting a wide range of responses.

The most notable reaction, perhaps, was the laughter that reverberated through the metro carriages. Some passengers erupted into hearty, unabashed laughter, while others stifled their amusement with smiles. The contrasting reactions painted a vivid picture of the diverse and dynamic culture that thrives within Delhi.

In the age of social media, this video quickly caught the attention of netizens who couldn't resist leaving their own reactions and comments. One user, while generally discouraging in-train recording, admitted, "This particular video genuinely tickled my funny bone." Another chimed in with, "I'm still in stitches from laughing." Reflecting on the video's impact, a third viewer added, "It's truly amazing and incredibly humorous."

In the sea of responses, a fourth commentator succinctly remarked, "The range of reactions is simply priceless." Echoing similar sentiments, a fifth observer noted, "The reactions it elicited are pure gold."