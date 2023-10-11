Man travels in Delhi metro sporting sindoor, lipstick, & bindi; viral video sparks online debate

Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

Viral video: Desi woman raises temperature with scintillating dance to Getup Jawani, watch

Israel’s hard-hitting retaliation after Hamas attack: Gaza neighborhoods leveled, impending blackout

Meet woman who works in Rs 1,92,000 crore company, daughter-in-law of India's richest pharma billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

Israel-Palestine War: Antony Blinken to travel to Israel in display of solidarity after Hamas attack

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

Upcoming box office clashes of 2023

7 deadliest plants in the world that can kill you

6 effective ways to reduce acne for clearer skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

Israel-Palestine War: Antony Blinken to travel to Israel in display of solidarity after Hamas attack

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

HomeViral

Viral

Man travels in Delhi metro sporting sindoor, lipstick, & bindi; viral video sparks online debate

In a surprising turn of events on the Delhi Metro, a man's unconventional attire, including sindoor and a bindi, prompted laughter and diverse reactions from passengers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

he internet by storm was initially shared by an Instagram user with the handle @rkramaad_009. The footage portrays a man who, in a remarkable departure from the norm, adorns himself with sindoor (a red powder), lipstick, and a bindi (a forehead dot). This unconventional attire made him stand out in a crowd not accustomed to such appearances.

The footage captured his entrance into a bustling metro station, where it seemed as though he intended to grab the attention of fellow passengers. As the video unfolds, the man with sindoor and a bindi can be seen riding the Delhi Metro alongside other commuters, their reactions reflecting the diversity of this bustling city.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@rkramaad_009)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@rkramaad_009)

The video itself is divided into two distinct parts: one that focuses on the uniquely dressed individual and another that documents the myriad reactions of onlookers. The camera diligently captures the faces of those who observe the man with a distinctive sense of style, inciting a wide range of responses.

The most notable reaction, perhaps, was the laughter that reverberated through the metro carriages. Some passengers erupted into hearty, unabashed laughter, while others stifled their amusement with smiles. The contrasting reactions painted a vivid picture of the diverse and dynamic culture that thrives within Delhi.

In the age of social media, this video quickly caught the attention of netizens who couldn't resist leaving their own reactions and comments. One user, while generally discouraging in-train recording, admitted, "This particular video genuinely tickled my funny bone." Another chimed in with, "I'm still in stitches from laughing." Reflecting on the video's impact, a third viewer added, "It's truly amazing and incredibly humorous."

In the sea of responses, a fourth commentator succinctly remarked, "The range of reactions is simply priceless." Echoing similar sentiments, a fifth observer noted, "The reactions it elicited are pure gold."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get up to 50% off on home appliances on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film shows no growth on Sunday, earns Rs 4.85 crore

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

ENG vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

'Poo returns like never before': Netizens react after Kareena Kapoor Khan recreates her K3G avatar for new ad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE