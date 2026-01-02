Man tips Rs 501 to delivery agent on New Year's Eve: 'mujhe petrol ke liye...'

Taking to the social media handle, a customer wrote that they placed an order around 8:30 PM, expecting a delay.

While many rang in New Year's Eve with families and friends, gig workers continued working, delivering last-minute orders. One customer marked the occasion by honouring Bittu, an EatClub delivery executive, with a Rs 501 tip in appreciation for his efforts.

Taking to the social media handle, a customer wrote that they placed an order around 8:30 PM, expecting a delay. When Bittu arrived 90 minutes later, he seemed tense as he still had 30 pending orders to deliver.

"I started thinking - Even on the last day of the year, while most people are off, here we have a young man delivering with a smile. Making sure everyone gets a good meal," the customer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I asked him to breathe a minute, offered some water. He smiled & immediately proceeded for next delivery. I know most of the boys who deliver personally by name."

After the delivery, the customer fetched Bittu’s number from the app and transferred Rs 501 through UPI as a New Year gift for his family. Bittu later replied on WhatsApp, expressing gratitude and saying that the money would be useful for fuel expenses.

“Very very, thank you so much, sir, mujhe petrol ke liye paisa ho gaya (this will help in paying for petrol),” Bittu replied.

“These riders are our heroes. They deserve everything because they make our lives easier. No job is small. Riders are an integral part of our daily lives,” the post added.

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the customer’s kindness towards the delivery executive.

Social media reactions:

A user wrote, 'Just how much a simple act of kindness (like giving them water and offering them an extra tip ) can mean a lot for them. They might be able to save for kids and take another round of a trip in joy!'

Another user said, 'This is so true and beautiful. Thanks for putting this out here. Also, happy new year :).

A third user commented, 'People who truly selflessly help others don’t go around declaring to the world about what they did. You’re pathetic!'

