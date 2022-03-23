Man throws out wife for not voting for party of his choice in UP polls 2022

In a weird incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a man allegedly beat and threw his wife out of the house because she did not vote for a party of his choice in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state. The man also allegedly threatened to end his marriage and divorce the 21-year-old woman.

She then sought help from an NGO, which raised the issue in the media and informed the police.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has now asked the state police to register an FIR and take stringent action against the man for allegedly beating his wife and throwing her out of the house. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the UP director general of police (DGP) to take stringent action against the woman`s husband and her in-laws.

However, the police said the woman is yet to lodge an official complaint against her husband. Baradari SHO Neeraj Malik said, "The woman is yet to approach police with a written complaint. We will take action if a complaint is lodged by her. If she wants action against her husband, we will register an FIR. And, if she wants us to mediate and resolve the marital dispute, we will transfer the case to the mediation cell to ensure that their marriage is not broken.

The couple had a love marriage in 2021, and both the families are neighbours.

With IANS inputs