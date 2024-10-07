Twitter
'Man this is too...': Video of massive 9-foot tall Kangaroo spotted in Australia goes viral, watch

A recent viral video has only intensified the fascination and fear surrounding Australian wildlife, showcasing a staggering 9-foot-tall kangaroo.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

'Man this is too...': Video of massive 9-foot tall Kangaroo spotted in Australia goes viral, watch
Australia, known for its breathtaking landscapes and quality of life, has a reputation for housing some of the most unusual wildlife. While many visitors are thrilled to encounter the unique creatures that roam the continent, others express a more cautious interest, particularly when it comes to its more intimidating residents. A recent viral video has only intensified the fascination and fear surrounding Australian wildlife, showcasing a staggering 9-foot-tall kangaroo.

Captured on camera by a woman who stopped her car just a few meters away, the enormous kangaroo was spotted leisurely standing by the roadside. The video was uploaded to Instagram by the user ‘Bien_forever’ and has since amassed over 347K likes, igniting a wave of comments that range from humor to sheer astonishment. The post’s caption read, “A Giant Kangaroo Spotted in Australia! Towering at an astonishing 9 feet, this incredible marsupial has left everyone speechless! Could it be the largest kangaroo ever recorded?”

 

 

Netizens quickly took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Reactions varied widely, with one user stating, “Man this is too scary,” while another joked about the kangaroo’s intimidating presence, saying, “He said I’m looking for the guy that punched my brother over a dog.” Some even humorously remarked that kangaroos were simply “deer who went to prison.”

Imaginations ran wild as viewers envisioned outlandish scenarios. “Imagine a horror movie about rabid kangaroos on the loose,” mused one commenter, while another joked about calling in sick to work due to the “big ahh kangaroo outside waiting for somebody to come close.”

This jaw-dropping video has not only entertained but also highlighted the awe and apprehension that Australia’s wildlife can evoke. Whether terrifying or comical, the sight of this massive kangaroo has certainly left a mark on those who witnessed it, reinforcing Australia’s reputation as a land of fascinating yet fearsome creatures.

 

 

 

