A former techie turned beggar in Bengaluru sparks concern online after videos reveal his tragic descent due to personal loss and alcoholism.

A man claiming to be a former engineer for a major tech firm has been seen begging on the streets of Bengaluru, raising alarm and sparking discussions on social media. The situation came to light after content creator Sharath Yuvaraj shared a series of videos on Instagram, documenting the man’s distressing condition.

From engineer to streets

In the videos, the man, wearing a red T-shirt and appearing disheveled, spoke incoherently about various topics, including philosophical theories by David Hume and Albert Einstein's work. He claimed to have worked in Frankfurt, Germany, and later for a prominent tech consulting company in Bengaluru's Sattva Global City, previously known as Global Village Tech Park. However, his life took a tragic turn after losing both his parents, an event he said led him into severe alcoholism.

Sharath mentioned that the man was first spotted in the Jayanagar area of south Bengaluru. He was later seen at another spot in the same locality, intoxicated and refusing help. Despite Sharath reaching out to a local NGO for assistance, he was informed that police involvement would be necessary to take action, complicating the possibility of immediate support.

​The authenticity of the video has not been varified yet but the footage has resonated with many online leading to prompt widespread concern.

Online reactions

The videos have struck a chord with social media users, many of whom expressed their sadness and concern. Comments flooded in, with one user saying, "This is such a tragic situation; we need more resources for people suffering from mental health issues." Others criticized the lack of effective intervention, with one person writing, “We need more than awareness; we need action.”

Some users shared personal stories of seeing similar cases, emphasizing the need for better systems to support individuals facing mental health and addiction issues. Many called on authorities to step in and ensure such vulnerable individuals receive the help they need.



