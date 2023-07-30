Headlines

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Man tempts fate by riding giant crocodile, viral video terrifies internet

In a recent viral video shared on Instagram, a daring man is seen riding on the back of an enormous crocodile, garnering both awe and concern from viewers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

New Delhi: Crocodiles, with their ancient, formidable appearance, are not the kind of beings one typically gets excited about encountering. Rather, pictures and videos of these prehistoric reptiles often elicit a sense of trepidation. However, one recent video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a man taking a ride on a giant crocodile. The daring act has gone viral, leaving netizens concerned and understandably scared.

The video, shared on the popular social media platform Instagram by the user Ben Register, has garnered nearly 6,000 views and counting. In the footage, the viewer witnesses the man approaching the enormous crocodile with astonishing audacity. The sheer size and power of the creature are apparent, evoking a mix of awe and terror among those who have watched the video.

The man's intent becomes clear as he climbs onto the back of the massive reptile, attempting to ride it. Moments later, the man sits on the crocodile's back and takes a short ride on it. The crocodile's cold, reptilian eyes seem to fixate on the man, as if gauging his every move. In this tense moment, the viewer cannot help but feel the underlying danger of the situation.

Among the comments, concerns about the dangerous nature of the act are prevalent, with users expressing their worry about the man's safety and the potential risks involved. While the viral video has undoubtedly captured the attention of millions, it also received concern in the comment section. One user wrote, “Man is chilling with a dinosaur.” Another user wrote, “120 yrs, man’s done seen slavery, segregation & prohibition.”

This daring act has sparked heated debates about wildlife conservation and human safety. Some argue that such behavior not only endangers the person involved but also disrupts the natural behavior of the wild animal, potentially leading to consequences for the crocodile's well-being. They stress the importance of respecting wildlife and maintaining a safe distance from dangerous creatures like crocodiles.

On the other hand, some defend the man's actions as a display of courage and adventure. They contend that it is essential to showcase human interactions with nature to raise awareness about these majestic animals and foster interest in wildlife conservation. However, they also acknowledge that such interactions should be carried out responsibly, with thorough consideration of the potential risks and environmental impact.

