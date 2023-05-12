Search icon
Man teases elephant by stupid antics, viral video makes netizens furious

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

New Delhi: Several cases of humans assisting or rescuing wild animals may be discovered on social media. However, horrible videos of people disrespecting these animals can also be seen. Case in point, a clip posted by IFS officers Saket Badola and Ramesh Pandey about such disregard of the nature is enraging netizens. Well the viral clip shows a man walking in front of elephant with folded hands and it has triggered an array of reactions. Watch it here:


The footage shows the man walking casually in front of a tusker. The man stands in front of the elephant with his hands folded, showing no fear. "It's difficult to put up with such annoying jerks. “Tolerating such irritating morons is not easy. This is the precisely why they are revered as the gentle giants,” Badola said in the caption, while Pandey stated, "It was suicidal, even then the gentle giant tolerated the man and let him go."


The man's foolishness was unquestionably wrong, and the internet agrees. Netizens expressed their outrage in the comments section shortly after the video was shared.

Here's how the internet reacted:

Earlier also a video of the ruthless behaviour of humans against innocent animals went viral. In the video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, a man is seen hitting an elephant on its back for no reason. This enraged the animal, and it turned to retaliate. The elephant followed the man and attempted to attack him, but the man escaped with his life.

