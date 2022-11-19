Man takes tiger for car drive, viral video angers netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: We've seen a lot of strange videos, but this one is by far the strangest. A video has gone viral showing a man taking tiger for a drive. We're not sure whether this is brave or stupid. The man can be seen casually driving with wild cat in the viral video. We can assume, based on the man's calm demeanour, that this isn't his first such stunt. The shocking clip is shared on Instagram by user named @iger_tigers678. Take a look here:

In the viral clip that seems to have been shot at some unidentified road, the tiger can be seen sitting in the backseat of the car in the man's lap. The wild cat also seems pretty comfortable with the man's company. The wild cat neither attack the man or the person who is driving the car. The video appears to be an adaptation of the late Steve Irwin's show in Hindi. The Australian zookeeper known as the "crocodile hunter" adored animals and was well-known for it.

The clip has garnered plenty of views and numerous angry comments from netizens. While some pointed out how the whole act was totally stupid, others shared their annoyance towards the men’s behaviour. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Are you stupid!!! I wouldn't even let my dog do that in fear of him being hurt or killed" A second person said, "Imagine if that thing jumps out of the car in the middle of streets..." "You don’t see that every day so awesome," added a third. A fourth user said, "Well that would freak me out! ."

