Man takes selfie with wife after surviving plane crash, viral pic leaves internet angry

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Passengers who survive a plane crash are either too panicked and rattled to think or too seriously hurt to do anything. Most folks use their phones to interact with family members or to make emergency calls. However, after surviving a disastrous plane crash, this couple used their phone to take a selfie. And in doing so, they have perplexed the internet.

Cuando la vida te da una segunda oportunidad #latam pic.twitter.com/Vd98Zu98Uo — Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi (@enriquevarsi) November 18, 2022

Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi, who is believed to be the man in the photo, shared the image on the micro-blogging site. In the photo, Enrique with his wife can be seen smiling while covered in a white, chalky fire suppressant chemical, clearly relieved that they survived the accident. "When life gives you a second chance #latam." reads the image caption.

The photo has gone viral on social media, with some congratulating the couple on their survival and others lambasting them for capturing the tragic event, which claimed two lives.

“It's quite opportune, so your family knows that even though it happened, they're okay. It is opportune that although every day there are tragedies, we have the courage to celebrate life. It is opportune to celebrate that the opportunity that another was denied to them was granted. It's timely.” expressed an user. “The guy has just been saved from certain death and obviously what can he celebrate, everyone could have died on that plane but you come with your indignation to treat him as insensitive? Who the hell do you think you are, stupid, to make yourself a champion of morality, clown!” posted another. “They need to say why the plane didn't stop and let the cars pass. We do not know the causes of the accident, human error, mechanical failure? very sad for the human losses, and grateful for those who survived.,” commented a third. “Seriously no one understood that it is a sarcastic comment? Everyone knows that an airplane cannot stop in such a short time and space, but she wants to say that there are such stupid comments here, that the only thing missing is for someone to complain because the pilot did not brake ,” wrote a fourth.

