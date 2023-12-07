Headlines

Viral

Viral

Man takes restaurant to court over chicken-less biryani, wins this amount as compensation

A Bengaluru restaurant faced legal action after serving chicken biryani without the promised chicken. Krishnappa, the aggrieved customer, took the matter to the consumer court, demanding compensation for the 'mental agony' caused.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

In an unusual incident reported by The Times of India, a Bengaluru restaurant found itself in the consumer court's crosshairs after serving chicken biryani that lacked the essential chicken element. The city's consumer court, responding to the complaint, has directed the eatery to compensate the aggrieved customer with ₹1000 for the 'mental agony' caused, in addition to refunding the ₹150 spent on the dish.

The episode unfolded when a man named Krishnappa, accompanied by his wife, visited the restaurant in April this year due to an empty cooking gas cylinder at home. Opting for the seemingly fail-safe chicken biryani, they took the order home, only to discover upon opening the parcel that it contained biryani rice sans any trace of chicken. Krishnappa promptly reached out to the restaurant to address the issue.

Despite assurances from the restaurant owner to replace the order promptly, two hours passed without any resolution. Calls to the restaurant went unanswered, prompting Krishnappa to take legal action. Armed with photographic evidence of the chicken-less biryani, he served a notice and submitted legal documents to the restaurant owner, receiving no response.

Frustrated by the lack of acknowledgment, Krishnappa, acting as his own legal representative, approached the Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in May. In his complaint, he sought ₹30,000 in compensation from the eatery owner.

During the proceedings, Krishnappa presented his case, emphasizing the mental distress he and his wife endured due to the unexpected turn of events, preventing them from preparing a meal that day. The judges, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, concluded that the restaurant, whether intentionally or inadvertently, had failed to provide adequate service to the customer. Consequently, the court ruled in favor of Krishnappa, instructing the restaurant to pay ₹1000 as compensation for the mental distress caused and refunding the original amount spent on the chicken biryani.

