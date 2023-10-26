Headlines

Viral

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

A viral video on Instagram shows a man casually walking a chained tiger on a busy road, sparking debates on bravery versus recklessness.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

In the realm of viral internet videos, the unusual often takes center stage, but a recent clip has managed to stand out as one of the most bizarre yet. In this jaw-dropping video, a man can be seen casually walking a chained tiger along a bustling road, leaving viewers perplexed and divided over whether his actions were an act of bravery or sheer stupidity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tip Top Yatra (@tiptopyatra)

The viral video, shared on Instagram by the user @tiptopyatra, has set the internet abuzz. Shot on a seemingly ordinary road, the footage captures the man's calm demeanor as he strolls with the majestic yet menacing wild cat. Observers couldn't help but wonder if this was a daredevil's routine or a novice's audacious experiment.

The tiger, despite being tethered, appears remarkably composed during its unconventional outing. It neither exhibits any signs of aggression towards the man nor towards the person capturing the video. Speculations have arisen that this video might be a localized homage to the late Steve Irwin, the renowned Australian zookeeper often referred to as the "crocodile hunter," who was celebrated for his unwavering love and passion for wildlife.

While the video has garnered a substantial number of views, it has also ignited a firestorm of reactions from netizens. Comments on Instagram range from severe criticism to awe and even fear. One user expressed their disbelief, stating, "Are you out of your mind! I wouldn't even let my dog attempt such a thing out of fear for its safety." Another user found the video epic but admitted to being scared. "You don't witness this every day, so it's awesome," said a third commenter. A fourth user conceded, "Well, that would definitely send shivers down my spine!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

