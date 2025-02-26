The man has been identified as Tejaraj Nayak, a resident of Kalahandi, Odisha. He was in Durg for his child's medical treatment at a government hospital.

A man in Durg, Chhattisgarh, was seen acting weirdly on the rooftop of a three-story building before jumping. During the fall, he became entangled in high-voltage wires and lost consciousness before landing on a shop roof. While onlookers believed him to be dead, the man suddenly woke up and started throwing bricks at police officers who were approaching him. One brave officer managed to convince the man to come down safely.

According to India Today, the man has been identified as Tejaraj Nayak, a resident of Kalahandi, Odisha. He was in Durg for his child's medical treatment at a government hospital. During the incident, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Vijay Yadav attempted to apprehend him, but Nayak jumped again. However, he was quickly surrounded by onlookers, preventing him from escaping.

The video shared on X (Formerly known as Twitter) came with the caption that read, “Superhuman – The Real Wolverine. In Durg, Chhattisgarh man jumps from 3rd floor, gets electrocuted and entangled in electric wires, passes out and then falls and then miraculously gets up to throw bricks at police."

As the crowd gathered, Tejaraj threw bricks and stones, causing damage to vehicles. When police arrived, they attempted to calm him down, but he suddenly jumped, as seen in the video.

Instead of landing on the ground, Tejaraj collided with a live wire, was electrocuted, and fell onto a first-floor balcony. For a moment, onlookers believed he had died, but he got up and continued his erratic behavior.

Meanwhile, Sukhanandan Rathore, ASP City Bhilai Durg, said, “A man was climbing onto a multi storey building in the Kotwali Police Station area of Durg district and was gesturing to jump. People were advising him to come down, but he did not. He (Tejraj) jumped in front of the people due to the high tension wire getting short circuited, and he fell on the first floor shelf and stood up after some time. After people’s admonition, he was admitted to the hospital."

Police have confirmed that Tejaraj Nayak did not sustain any major injuries. According to Rathore, Nayak's child fell ill while traveling by train, prompting him to disembark at Durg. However, the reason behind his unusual behavior remains unclear.