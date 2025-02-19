Abhishek MR, filed a case against PVR Cinemas, INOX, and BookMyShow for wasting his time with 25 minutes of ads before the movie "Sam Bahadur" started.

In a move to protect people’s time, a consumer court ordered that cinemas must now show the actual start time of movies on tickets after a Bengaluru man filed a lawsuit against PVR and INOX.

In its ruling, the district consumer court ruled that the 25-minute-ad before Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur was an unfair trade practice and mentioned that “time is money”.

A district consumer forum has ordered PVR and INOX to compensate a complainant for excessive ad time before a movie screening. The complainant will receive Rs 20,000 for mental agony and inconvenience, Rs 8,000 for legal expenses, and Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the consumer welfare fund as punitive damages for unfair trade practices.

This ruling comes after the complainant, Abhishek MR, filed a case against PVR Cinemas, INOX, and BookMyShow for wasting his time with 25 minutes of ads before the movie "Sam Bahadur" started.

In their argument, PVR Cinemas and INOX defended their practice of showing public service announcements (PSAs) as it was legally mandatory for them by the central and state governments to raise awareness about crucial social issues.

Moviegoer Abhishek MR booked three tickets for Sam Bahadur, 4:05 pm show. He expected the movie to end at 6:30 pm so that he could resume his work after that. However, the movie did not start until 4:30 pm which delayed the movie's ending by almost 30 minutes. The movie started late due to long advertisements. Abhishek then sued PVR Cinemas, BookMyShow, and INOX for wasting his time, as per the Bar and Bench report.

According to the consumer forum, they argued that time has a great value in today’s fast-paced world and it's unfair for individuals or businesses to take advantage of others by wasting their time or exploiting their financial resources. The consumer forum also observed that for those who have a strict time schedule seeing useless advertisements in a theatre for straight 25-30 minutes was difficult. “While people may make arrangements to enjoy some relaxation with family, it doesn’t mean they have no other responsibilities to attend to,” ruled the consumer court.

"Sam Bahadur" is a biographical film based on the life of Indian Army General Sam Manekshaw, known for his bravery. Directed by Meghonal Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role, with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released on December 1, 2023.