Man sues Apple after wife discovers deleted chat with sex worker, files for divorce

The divorce cost him a lot of money and thereafter he decided to sue Apple.

A man in the UK has recently sued Apple after his wife discovered his deleted chat with a sex worker on iPhone's iMessage. This shocking revelation led to a divorce which cost the man over 5 million pounds, The Times reported. The man claimed a major flaw in Apple's security and privacy features. He has sued Apple for 5 million pounds. The tech giant recently fixed a bug that brought back the deleted pictures of the users.

The man claimed to have deleted the messages from his iMessage app on his iPhone. But he didn't know that the deleted messages were still accessible on the family's iMac due to synchronization between Apple devices. He alleged that Apple did not inform users that deleting messages from one synced device would not delete them from other synced devices. "If you are told a message is deleted, you are entitled to believe it's deleted," he told the outlet.

"It's all because Apple told me my messages were deleted when they weren't. If the message had said, 'These messages are deleted on this device', that would have been a clue, or 'These messages are deleted on this device only' that would have been even better,” he added.

