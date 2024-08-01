Man strikes fellow passenger with slipper inside Delhi metro, video goes viral

A video capturing a brawl between two passengers inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral, sparking widespread online reactions.

The Delhi Metro, long celebrated for its convenience, has also gained a reputation as a hotspot for viral content. From public displays of affection to impromptu dance performances, the metro has witnessed a wide range of unexpected events. Despite repeated warnings from authorities, such incidents continue to occur. Recently, a new video surfaced online, capturing a brawl between two individuals inside a metro coach.

pic.twitter.com/uIll8KqCWk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 30, 2024

The viral footage shows a man removing his slipper and striking another passenger standing near the door. The slipper lands squarely on the man's face, triggering an angry response. The targeted man retaliates by slapping the attacker, causing him to fall to the ground. The altercation escalates as the man grabs the attacker from behind by the neck. In a bid to deescalate the situation, the assaulted individual attempts to distance himself, but the attacker grabs his leg in an effort to prevent his escape. Despite this, the man manages to break free, and the confrontation comes to an end when another passenger intervenes, preventing further conflict.

While the exact date of the incident remains unclear, the video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Two Guys inside Delhi Metro (Fight between two guys inside Delhi Metro).”

Posted just few days ago, the clip has quickly garnered significant attention online, sparking a wave of reactions in the comment section.

One user humorously remarked, “Delhi metro is full of entertainment nowadays, You can see action scenes, romantic, love making, Gossips and songs also.”

Another commented sarcastically, “Delhi metro has most calm passengers as compared to any metro in the world. Free entertainment and broadcast reality show everyday. No one can beat Delhi metro, only passengers get beaten.”

Adding to the conversation, someone else quipped, “Delhi metro and lafda (drama) never ending love story.”

The comments continued with witty observations such as, “Delhi metro is always in the limelight,” and “Metro kalesh is entertainment.”