Man strikes fellow passenger with slipper inside Delhi metro, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeViral

Viral

Man strikes fellow passenger with slipper inside Delhi metro, video goes viral

A video capturing a brawl between two passengers inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral, sparking widespread online reactions.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 08:47 AM IST

Man strikes fellow passenger with slipper inside Delhi metro, video goes viral
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Metro, long celebrated for its convenience, has also gained a reputation as a hotspot for viral content. From public displays of affection to impromptu dance performances, the metro has witnessed a wide range of unexpected events. Despite repeated warnings from authorities, such incidents continue to occur. Recently, a new video surfaced online, capturing a brawl between two individuals inside a metro coach.

The viral footage shows a man removing his slipper and striking another passenger standing near the door. The slipper lands squarely on the man's face, triggering an angry response. The targeted man retaliates by slapping the attacker, causing him to fall to the ground. The altercation escalates as the man grabs the attacker from behind by the neck. In a bid to deescalate the situation, the assaulted individual attempts to distance himself, but the attacker grabs his leg in an effort to prevent his escape. Despite this, the man manages to break free, and the confrontation comes to an end when another passenger intervenes, preventing further conflict.

While the exact date of the incident remains unclear, the video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Two Guys inside Delhi Metro (Fight between two guys inside Delhi Metro).” 

Posted just few days ago, the clip has quickly garnered significant attention online, sparking a wave of reactions in the comment section.

One user humorously remarked, “Delhi metro is full of entertainment nowadays, You can see action scenes, romantic, love making, Gossips and songs also.”

Another commented sarcastically, “Delhi metro has most calm passengers as compared to any metro in the world. Free entertainment and broadcast reality show everyday. No one can beat Delhi metro, only passengers get beaten.”

Adding to the conversation, someone else quipped, “Delhi metro and lafda (drama) never ending love story.”

The comments continued with witty observations such as, “Delhi metro is always in the limelight,” and “Metro kalesh is entertainment.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement