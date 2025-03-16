Verma, who was parking his car in Noida, noticed a Zomato delivery agent eating a meal while sitting on his bike. Initially, he suspected that the rider might be consuming a customer's food

Social activist and influencer Kiran Verma recently shared an unusual encounter with a Zomato delivery partner in a Facebook post on March 14. The incident, which took place on Holi 2025, raised questions about food delivery ethics and the challenges faced by gig workers.

Verma, who was parking his car in Noida, noticed a Zomato delivery agent eating a meal while sitting on his bike. Initially, he suspected that the rider might be consuming a customer's food. However, after speaking with him, Verma discovered the real story.

The delivery partner, identified as Vishal (name changed), explained that he had picked up an order at 2 pm but could not deliver it as the customer did not show up. Following company protocol, Zomato asked him to mark the order as “delivered.” Since he was not paid for undelivered orders, this allowed him to keep the food instead of letting it go to waste.

Verma described this as a “sweet unethical” practice, noting that while it might seem wrong, it helps delivery executives save money on food and prevents wastage. Vishal, who earns Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 a month, supports his family in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, including his younger siblings who are still studying.

Festival days bring extra incentives for delivery workers, making them prioritise deliveries over meals. Vishal had skipped lunch to maximise his earnings during the Holi rush.

While Verma did not take a stance on whether this practice is right or wrong, he praised Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal for indirectly supporting delivery workers. He urged people not to judge gig workers in such situations and reflected on the sacrifices they make to support their families.