A family’s breakfast at Disneyland in California has caused a stir online after the father shared a photo of their nearly $1,000 bill. The significant cost resulted from dining at the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures experience, which included meals for two children and three adults. The total, which also encompassed a generous tip, left the father surprised. He acknowledged his shock at the high expense of the breakfast.

The breakfast was done at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, providing guests with a special three-course dining experience. According to the Disneyland website, both adults and children are charged the same price—$142 per person. Besides the meal, guests can meet Disney Princesses and engage in themed activities designed to create a magical, princess-filled morning.

What exactly happened?

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the man wrote, “Princess Breakfast at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee."

The father did not anticipate that making his children happy would cost him such a large sum. He was taken aback to see the final bill total $937 (approximately Rs 80,000), which also included a $150 (approximately Rs 12,000) tip.

Social media reaction

Responding to the post, a user asked, “Bro they tell you the price when you book, if you’re surprised that’s on you." To this, the father replied, “I didn’t book it or look at the menu, I’m a being of pure entropy."

"I got a 155 dollar tip on Sunday and I still think tips should scale down slightly as the bill gets higher. At some point you're paying too much money for the service when the service isn't any different than if you had a 300 dollar meal," wrote a third user.

After many people began speculating about his finances, choices, and even his parenting abilities, the man shared a simple update. He mentioned that he earns a good salary as a manager at Chipotle and recently received a raise to $23 an hour. To help cover the cost of the Disneyland trip, he also opened a new credit card. He made it clear that he is managing his finances well and is doing fine overall.

What is princess breakfast?

Disneyland's princess breakfast has a special food for kids. For starters, children are served a three-layer tower filled with small bites like coconut chia pudding, mini lobster rolls, beignets, banana wraps, and cornbread. For the main course, kids can choose from favorites such as Mickey-shaped waffles with chicken, creamy mac and cheese, and crispy bacon.