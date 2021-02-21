Caught: Man spitting on dough while making rotis arrested, accused of spreading coronavirus

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen 'spitting' on rotis during the preparation in a clay oven or tandoor while catering for a wedding event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the accused person and is probing the incident.

The accused was identified as Meerut resident Naushad aka Sohail, said police. In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus.

The viral video was first shared on the microblogging site Twitter on February 19 where it gained many views and retweets. The said tweet suggests that the event took place at the Aroma Hotel in Meerut in the state of Uttar Pradesh. In a reply to the tweet, the Meerut police took cognizance of the incident and said that they would conduct a probe into the matter.

"The station in-charge of Partapur has been conveyed to launch necessary action or investigation in connection with the case," said the Meerut police.

Netizens reacted strongly to the video and shared their opinions and speculations. Many reacted in disgust and wondered why anyone would do so.

Many suggested that the man may not have been spitting but rather blowing away the extra flour from the rotis before placing them in the oven for cooking.