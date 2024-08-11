Twitter
Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

A viral video shows a donkey avenging itself against a man who had brutally slapped it. After enduring the abuse, the donkey bites the man's leg while he attempts to ride it, leading to his painful screams.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back
TRENDING NOW

Animal abuse is an alarming issue that continues to escalate globally, often driven by various factors. Some individuals inflict cruelty on animals merely for amusement, causing severe physical pain and psychological trauma. Fortunately, many such incidents are captured on camera, shedding light on this disturbing behavior.

In a recent viral video, a donkey exacted its own brand of justice on a man who had brutally slapped it. The footage begins with the man striking the donkey's face repeatedly, while the person filming the incident laughs heartlessly. As the man proceeds to mount the donkey for a ride, the animal reacts with remarkable vengeance.

Without hesitation, the donkey turns its head and clamps down on the man's leg with a firm bite. The man's screams of agony fill the air as he scrambles to dismount. Despite his attempts to free himself, the donkey refuses to let go, continuing to assert its resistance.

The video has captured the attention of netizens, who have celebrated the donkey's retaliation. One user commented, "He is rightly punished," while another shared their satisfaction, writing, "I was pissed at first, but then the end made me very, very happy. Love the screams." A third user reflected, "I was just hoping for that and the donkey didn't disappoint. Karma was surely close by."

The donkey's reaction has sparked widespread approval online, with many applauding the animal's response as a form of poetic justice.

