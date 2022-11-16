Man sings melodious rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Yeh Jo Halka Halka', video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Music is a tonic for the soul and has the power to lift your spirits. And it is safe to say that the vast majority of people would agree. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, in a clip that has gone crazy viral online, a man can be seen singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Yeh Jo Halka Halka' with his melodious voice. There's no denying that it's a treat for all music fans out there.

The viral clip opens with the man kicking off performance with his soothing voice. He melodiously sings Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Yeh Jo Halka Halka' song. The surrounded bystanders continue to record and sing along with him. By the time, the man hits the chorus, and we are sure that his voice will leave you mighty impressed. Words will fail in this case, so we'll let you watch the video and decide for yourself.

The clip was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated 14k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were in love after watching the short segment and showered their love in the comments section. Netizens applauded the man's talent and said that his version of 'Yeh Jo Halka Halka' is superb. “So damm amazinggg,” wrote a Twitter user. “The voice is so so soothing” posted another. “Pure and raw talent,” commented a third. “That’s the spirit, I loved it” praised a fourth. What are your views on the video?