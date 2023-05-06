Man sings Arijit Singh's Hawayein while paragliding, viral video ends with a sweet surprise

screengrab

New Delhi: Paragliding is not for everyone. A number of videos of nervous paragliders shouting and pleading with their instructor to 'land kara de' demonstrate that this is an adventurous sport exclusively for the brave. Another video of a man paragliding has been doing the rounds of the internet for pretty much the opposite reason why other clips had gone viral. Well the viral clip shows an unidentified man singing Arjit Singh's Hawayein while paragliding but that's not enough. Before we tell you the whole story, watch this captivating clip here:

In the now-viral video, we can see a man singing Arjit Singh's Hawayein while paragliding in the blue clear sky. As the man tries to finish his song, the instructor joins him and sings with him. That is what has drawn the attention of thousands of people on the social media. The video was posted on Instagram by user named Mohnish Arya and has garnered over 3,000 views.

Some people flocked to the comments area to relate their paragliding experience, while others laughed heartily while viewing the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is so heartwarming to see, that's a happy sight." A second added, "This is so beautiful... just made my day!!! Thank you!!!! loved" A third shared, "That voice was stupendous. Mazza aagya"

Earlier also a video of woman freaking out while paragliding went crazy viral on social media. In the video, the woman appears terrified and says to the man accompanying him, "Bhaiya, mujhe bohot darr lag raha hai." She is nervous, afraid, and not enjoying the experience. However, the man continues to encourage her and deflect her attention.

Watch it here: