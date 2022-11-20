Man silently pats sleepy wife's forehead in adorable viral video, netizens reach for tissues

Screengrab

New Delhi: Nothing describes love more vividly than this clip of a man calmly patting his sleeping wife's forehead at a local bus station. While the definition of love/eternal love has changed significantly over time, one thing that everyone probably wishes for is a lifetime of togetherness.

This video of an adorable couple showing the epitome of love has sent the internet into a meltdown. The video was uploaded by Twitter user @Gulzar_sahab. The heartwarming video has 10.6k views and the numbers are continuously increasing. If this isn't the definition of couple goals, we don't know what is.

Needless to mention, the heartwarming video has been liked by one and all. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis. Netizens absolutely love the clip and took to the comment section to react.

"Blessed and touched!! In a few seconds, the definition of true love is described," one user commented. "This is the most stunning video I've seen in a long time. It's just something we see all the time but never think is important enough to photograph. Isn't life beautiful when seen through the lens of such small moments?," another said. "I just wish I could see this kind of true love one day," a third user added. "This is what i call as true love" wrote fourth.