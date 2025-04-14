A viral post on LinkedIn has sparked a debate after a business owner said he rejected a job applicant for arriving too early for the interview. The employer shared that a candidate for an office administrator role arrived nearly half-an-hour before the slated time.

A viral post on the social media platform LinkedIn has sparked a debate after a business owner said he rejected a job applicant for arriving too early for the interview. Matthew Prewett, the owner of a cleaning service based in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia, shared that a candidate for an office administrator role arrived nearly half-an-hour before the slated time. He said this was as a major factor in his decision to reject the job seeker.

Prewett's viral post

"I had a candidate show up 25 minutes early to an interview last week. That was a major deciding factor in why I didn't hire him," Prewett wrote on the platform.

As the post gained traction, Prewett clarified his call, stating that while arriving slightly early is generally advisable, turning up too ahead of time can indicate poor time management or a lack of social awareness. "Showing up early is good. Showing up extremely early can suggest someone isn't good with time or expects to be accommodated. It also made me feel rushed," he explained. Prewett added that the candidate's early arrival made him uncomfortable as the latter could overhear business calls in his small office.

Prewett further said that it is acceptable for candidates to arrive five to fifteen minutes ahead of time but anything more than that could be deemed inconsiderate.

Reactions

Many people have reacted to the LinkedIn post with differing opinions.

One user called Prewett's decision a "ridiculous"assessment. "Send him my way. I'll hire him immediately,

Another commented, "I prefer not more than 15 mins earlier, both as interviewer and interviewee. When interviewees show up so early, it causes pressure on the interviewer."