Man shows off his elegant belly dance moves in viral video, netizens say 'super se bhi upar'

screengrab

New Delhi: Dances are always enjoyable to watch. Many of us enjoy sitting in the front row and watching individuals and couples dominate the stage with their moves. And among these dances, there is always one that takes people by surprise. Now a clip of a man showing off his graceful belly dance is going viral on social media platforms and is sure to impress and delight you. It was shared on Twitter by a user named @Kaveri and has garnered more than 123,000 views.

He is so bloody good at it! pic.twitter.com/fxNbzl4AKE — Kaveri (@ikaveri) January 18, 2023

The now-viral video shows the man effortlessly performing belly dance moves to beats, and it is certain to mesmerise you. After watching the video, chances are you'll find yourself saying wow and that too repeatedly. Netizens are awed and amused by the viral video, and it may have the same effect on you.

Since being shared four days ago, the video has gathered more than 123,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has created quite a hullabaloo on social media. Netizens couldn’t stop talking about man's impressive belly dance performance.

"You made me happy, proud, and alive!!! Everything at once!!! God bless you "posted an individual. "Damn! It's a visual treat "another person commented. "Incredible moves. Just right. Keep up the good work, brother " third user shared. "Wowwwwwwwwww," said a fourth.