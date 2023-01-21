Search icon
Man shows off his elegant belly dance moves in viral video, netizens say 'super se bhi upar'

Now a clip of a man showing off his graceful belly dance is going viral on social media platforms and is sure to impress and delight you.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Dances are always enjoyable to watch. Many of us enjoy sitting in the front row and watching individuals and couples dominate the stage with their moves. And among these dances, there is always one that takes people by surprise. Now a clip of a man showing off his graceful belly dance is going viral on social media platforms and is sure to impress and delight you. It was shared on Twitter by a user named @Kaveri and has garnered more than 123,000 views.

The now-viral video shows the man effortlessly performing belly dance moves to beats, and it is certain to mesmerise you. After watching the video, chances are you'll find yourself saying wow and that too repeatedly. Netizens are awed and amused by the viral video, and it may have the same effect on you.

Since being shared four days ago, the video has gathered more than 123,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has created quite a hullabaloo on social media. Netizens couldn’t stop talking about man's impressive belly dance performance.

"You made me happy, proud, and alive!!! Everything at once!!! God bless you "posted an individual. "Damn! It's a visual treat "another person commented. "Incredible moves. Just right. Keep up the good work, brother " third user shared. "Wowwwwwwwwww," said a fourth.

IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
